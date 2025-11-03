Former Emgwen MP, ALEX KOSGEY, linked to an affair with a popular instagram baddie - He is bankrolling her lavish lifestyle (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 3, 2025 - Former Emgwen Member of Parliament, Alex Kosgey, has been linked to a romantic fling with a popular Instagram baddie whose glamorous lifestyle has become the talk of the town.

According to sources close to the flamboyant slay queen, identified as Phiny Holyne on Instagram, the former legislator is allegedly the man funding her sudden rise to luxury, transforming her from a modest content creator into a high-end socialite living the soft life.





Reports suggest Kosgey has been bankrolling her lavish escapades, including trips to Dubai, Zanzibar and Cape Town, destinations that Phiny regularly flaunts on her Instagram stories, complete with designer outfits, luxury hotels and champagne brunches.

Insiders further claim that the ex-MP has a well-known appetite for Instagram baddies, allegedly scouting for them online and spoiling them with cash.

Below are photos of the flashy Instagram baddie.

