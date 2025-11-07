Flashy Kenyan designer BOLO BESPOKE stuns netizens with Ksh 538,000 outfit - “Lazima Mjue Bei” (PHOTO)







Friday, November 07, 2025 - Celebrity Kenyan fashion designer, Bolo Bespoke, has sent shockwaves across social media after revealing the jaw-dropping price tag of his luxury outfit.

Taking to social media, Bolo shared a photo of himself dressed in one of his signature ensembles that cost a staggering KSh 538,166, complete with a detailed breakdown of each item’s cost.





The outfit featured a Black Super 250 Scabal Suit (Ksh 499,666), White Poplin Shirt (Ksh 5,500), Black Oxford Shoes (Ksh 12,000), Gold-Coated Stick (Ksh 7,000), Warachi Arabia Perfume (Ksh 4,500), Black Necktie (Ksh 2,500), Silver Tie Pin (Ksh 2,500), and Gray Juan Raul Socks (Ksh 4,500).

“Funny thing is, the prices haven’t changed at all - we just said them out loud this time!” Bolo wrote.

“You asked for it, and it’s here to stay. Buckle up, juu bei sasa lazima mjue!”





