Flamboyant city preacher MWANGI ZAKAYO responds to allegations that his famous ring contains occult powers - "Leave me alone"







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Bishop Mwangi Zakayo of Kamutiini Priesthood Fellowship has dismissed online claims that his trademark ring carries occult powers.

Speaking during a church service, the flamboyant preacher told critics to “leave him alone,” insisting hat his ministry is guided by God, not public opinion.

“And I want to say that I am not happy with social media at all.”

“That is why you will never see me on social media clapping back at people.”

“I never justify myself on social media, which is why I cannot even engage in things like clarifying to fans how much money I spent on the suit I am wearing.”

“So if what I wear is irritating you, that is your own personal problem. Leave me alone,” he said.

Zakayo insisted that his ministry cannot be dictated by critics who scrutinize his wardrobe choices.

“But to be honest, there is one person who made an interesting jab at me, the one who said that I usually start turning this ring of mine in public.”

“And I wonder: whose finger is the ring on? And who is turning the ring? Me. So why is that person being bothered?” he asked.

The bishop emphasized that his decisions are guided by God, not public opinion.

“So now you want to tell me that every time I want to wear something related to my ministry, I must hold a press conference and ask people whether I should wear it or not?

“God speaks to me… anything spoken about you here on earth should never shake you, because God will stand for you,” he added.

He concluded with a biblical warning:

“But when you start focusing on what people are saying behind your back and even try to look back, you will become like the woman in the Bible who turned into a pillar of salt for looking back.”





