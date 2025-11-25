DOREA CHEGE was caught by her husband, DJ DIBUL, cheating on him with a MUBABA - More secrets of their troubled marriage emerge







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - The once-celebrated marriage between actress Dorea Chege and popular Mugithi DJ, Dickson Ndegwa, better known as DJ Dibul, is reportedly falling apart despite the couple’s efforts to project a perfect image on social media.

Close sources now reveal that the union has been plagued by serious issues, including infidelity and allegations of physical abuse.

Insiders claim DJ Dibul caught his wife, Dorea, red-handed cheating with an older, wealthy man (mubaba).

The discovery reportedly left the deejay deeply hurt and struggling to move past the betrayal.

Adding to the turmoil, there are growing allegations that Dorea has been controlling and insecure in the relationship, with some sources going as far as accusing her of physically abusing DJ Dibul.

As more details continue to emerge, the couple has remained silent on the allegations, leaving fans and followers speculating about the true state of their troubled marriage.

See receipts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST