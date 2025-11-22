Content creator MJAKA MFINE opens up about growing up as a Tom Boy and why her father was concerned - “Mzae aliona atapoteza mtoto”







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Popular content creator, Mitchelle Joyce Akoth Oruko, better known as Mjaka Mfine, has shared a candid glimpse into her journey, revealing the clash between her childhood passions and her father’s expectations.

Speaking on Feast with Friends podcast on Friday, November 21st, 2025, she recalled growing up in Umoja before moving to Kayole Junction, Obama Estate.

From early on, she loved basketball, but her father wasn’t supportive.

“I started playing basketball. My dad was like, basketball ni ya wanaume, focus on vitu za wasichana,” she said, explaining how he discouraged her from pursuing the sport.

Her father envisioned a more traditional path for her.

“My dad wanted me to be a lawyer. I wanted to be a musician, you know, I can sing.”

“But pia hiyo, my dad refused,” she revealed.

Concerned she might lose her way, he even transferred her to a different school in the countryside.

“So when I was playing basketball, I was more of a tomboy, and I’m from the ghetto, mzae akaona atapoteza mtoto, akatupeleka ushago, then I started a new life in another school,” she added.

Despite the challenges, Mjaka has carved out her own space in the digital world, building a loyal following with her creativity and authenticity.

She also addressed swirling rumors about her relationship with fellow creator Mokaya.

“No, we are not dating. You know when you date your work partner, kazi haitafanyika.”

“Imagine if I date Mokaya, and then I see him with another girl on set, I will obviously feel jealous.”

“We are just workmates. We take a lot of photos together, it is called winning together.”

