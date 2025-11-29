Comedian ERIC OMONDI defends Gen Z amid claims they skipped the just held by-elections where RUTO swept seats - "They were not part of it"







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and activist, Eric Omondi, has come out strongly in defense of Gen Z after claims surfaced that young people failed to participate in the November 27th, 2025, by-elections.

In a passionate Instagram video posted on Saturday, November 29th, Omondi dismissed the narrative as misleading and unfair.

According to Eric, the by-elections were contests between seasoned political actors and entrenched interests, with little relevance to the youth.

“This by-election had nothing to do with Gen Z. They were not part of it, they did not want to be part of it, and they did not understand it.”

“This was a battle between political fools and principalities. Do not involve Gen Z in your battles,” he declared.

Omondi argued that the absence of young voters should not be mistaken for apathy or disloyalty.

Instead, he said, leaders were repeating a familiar mistake, underestimating the power of Gen Z.

He reminded his audience that the youth had previously defied expectations, surprising the nation when dismissed as “lazy” or “indisciplined.”

“They are saying you are ‘Cerelac,’ that you cannot line up to vote, that you are lazy.”

“Isn’t that what they used to call TikTokers and content creators? Do not buy it,” he urged, rejecting stereotypes that paint Gen Z as disengaged.

Omondi emphasized that Gen Z’s focus is on building a new system and securing a future that reflects their values, not participating in political battles that don’t serve them.

He warned leaders against scapegoating the youth for electoral losses, insisting that they should be respected and supported.

Omondi predicted that Gen Z will play a decisive role in the 2027 General Elections.

“Do not underestimate Gen Z. They will determine the future of this country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST