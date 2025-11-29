A Chinese national arrested at Gikomba market and counterfeit goods valued at Ksh 50 million seized (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - A Chinese national has been arrested at Nairobi’s Gikomba market after the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) intercepted a massive consignment of counterfeit socks and apparel valued at approximately Ksh 50 million.

The enforcement operation followed an Intellectual Property complaint lodged by Spoor & Fisher, agents representing the affected global brands.

Acting on the complaint, ACA launched an intelligence-driven raid that uncovered 65,000 counterfeit items ready for distribution ahead of the festive shopping season.

The raid, led by ACA Nairobi Regional Manager, Mr. Abdi Abikar, revealed that the shipment had been transshipped through Uganda in an attempt to disguise its true origin.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was a major distributor preparing to flood the Kenyan market with fake merchandise during the December shopping rush.

“This shipment was routed through Uganda to disguise its entry into the country, and the distributor intended to release these substandard goods during the peak holiday season,” Mr. Abdi Abikar, ACA Nairobi Regional Manager.

Trademark agents working alongside ACA officers confirmed that the seized socks and apparel, bearing the names of popular international brands, were of poor quality and posed health and safety risks to unsuspecting consumers.

ACA warned that counterfeit clothing continues to inflict significant economic losses on legitimate manufacturers and formal traders.

The suspect, who authorities describe as a flight risk, is being held at Kamukunji Police Station as investigators trace his supply chain, cross-border trafficking routes, and potential local collaborators.

ACA Executive Director Dr. Robi M. King’a praised the swift response by enforcement teams, stressing that counterfeit clothing and footwear cause real harm to consumers and the economy.

He emphasized that dismantling counterfeit networks directly benefits genuine traders, noting that fake goods distort market prices, erode consumer trust, and undermine Kenya’s manufacturing and retail sectors.