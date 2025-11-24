Club owners pull out all the stops to attract revelers - Check out the stunning waitresses turning heads at Leyian Grills in Naivasha (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 24, 2025 – It’s no secret that nightlife businesses across the country are stepping up their game as competition stiffens, and Leyian Grills in Naivasha has taken things to a whole new level.

Photos circulating online show that the popular joint has hired a team of strikingly beautiful waitresses who have left netizens talking.

Dressed in stylish outfits that perfectly blend elegance and nightlife flair, the ladies have become the centre of attention for revelers flocking to the establishment.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST