Captured on camera! Was this drunk couple having ‘mechi’ inside a cab along Thika Road? (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - A drunk couple was captured on camera engaging in a shameful act inside a cab along Thika Road.

A hawk-eyed motorist driving behind the vehicle noticed the unusual behavior and zoomed in to capture the incident, later sharing the video online.

Cases of intoxicated lovers turning cabs into temporary lodgings have been on the rise.

Some cab drivers take advantage of the situation, charging a fee to allow the couples to continue their acts inside the vehicle.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST