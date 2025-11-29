Bumula MP, JACK WAMBOKA’s KIKUYU ex-wife, CHRISTINE NYAMBURA, arrested in the US for posing as a nurse - She treated patients at multiple hospice facilities! Ogopa huyu mwanamke







Authorities in Arizona have arrested a Kenyan woman accused of impersonating a registered nurse and using another person's professional credentials to treat patients at multiple hospice facilities.

Christine Nyambura Muturi alias Christine Lewis, an ex-wife to Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka, is facing a raft of felony charges, including forgery, fraud schemes, practicing nursing without a license, and computer tampering, according to court filings.

Investigators say Lewis was hired in August by Northern Arizona Hospice (NAZ) in Cottonwood after presenting herself as a fully qualified registered nurse.

In her application, she allegedly claimed years of hospice experience, listed employment as a triage nurse in Las Vegas between 2019 and 2022, and submitted what appeared to be a valid multi-state nursing license from Colorado.

During her first weeks on the job, she accompanied licensed nurses on patient visits and even handled at least one assignment alone on August 15th.

However, administrators soon discovered a major red flag, the Colorado license Lewis submitted had been issued four years before she was born.

While the name on the document matched hers, the actual license belonged to a woman 27 years older, who later confirmed that she had never met Lewis and had not authorized anyone to use her credentials.

When NAZ confronted Lewis about the discrepancy, she resigned on the spot.

The situation escalated when NAZ learnt that Lewis had already secured another nursing job at Golden Rose Hospice in Mesa.

Cottonwood police were alerted, prompting a deeper inquiry that revealed Lewis was not licensed as a registered nurse in any U.S. state.

On November 13th, an undercover agent from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office met with Lewis while posing as someone preparing to open a new hospice facility.

During the meeting, she allegedly repeated the claim that she held an active nursing license, a statement investigators say helped finalize the case against her.

Lewis was arrested at her home in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, near Crismon Road and Ray Road.

She was denied bail due to her criminal history, which includes past arrests for domestic battery in Las Vegas and a previous fugitive-from-justice case in Los Angeles.

Authorities say the investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed as they review her activities at the facilities where she worked.

