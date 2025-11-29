Bumula MP, JACK WAMBOKA’s KIKUYU ex-wife, CHRISTINE NYAMBURA, arrested in the US for posing as a nurse - She treated patients at multiple hospice facilities! Ogopa huyu mwanamke

Saturday, November
29, 2025 - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a Kenyan woman accused of
impersonating a registered nurse and using another person’s professional
credentials to treat patients at multiple hospice facilities.
Christine Nyambura Muturi alias
Christine
Lewis, an ex-wife to Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka,
is facing a raft of felony charges, including forgery,
fraud
schemes, practicing nursing without a license,
and computer
tampering, according to court filings.
Investigators say Lewis was hired in August by Northern
Arizona Hospice (NAZ) in Cottonwood after presenting herself as
a fully qualified registered nurse.
In her application, she allegedly claimed years of hospice
experience, listed employment as a triage nurse in Las Vegas between 2019 and
2022, and submitted what appeared to be a valid multi-state nursing license
from Colorado.
During her first weeks on the job, she accompanied licensed
nurses on patient visits and even handled at least one assignment alone on
August 15th.
However, administrators soon discovered a major red flag,
the Colorado license Lewis submitted had been issued four
years before she was born.
While the name on the document matched hers, the actual
license belonged to a woman 27 years older, who later confirmed that she had
never met Lewis and had not authorized anyone to use her credentials.
When NAZ confronted Lewis about the discrepancy, she
resigned on the spot.
The situation escalated when NAZ learnt that Lewis had
already secured another nursing job at Golden Rose Hospice
in Mesa.
Cottonwood police were alerted, prompting a deeper inquiry
that revealed Lewis was not licensed as a registered nurse in any U.S.
state.
On November 13th, an undercover agent from the
Arizona Attorney General’s Office met with Lewis while posing as someone
preparing to open a new hospice facility.
During the meeting, she allegedly repeated the claim that
she held an active nursing license, a statement investigators say helped
finalize the case against her.
Lewis was arrested at her home in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon,
near Crismon Road and Ray Road.
She was denied bail due to her criminal history, which
includes past arrests for domestic battery in Las Vegas and a previous
fugitive-from-justice case in Los Angeles.
Authorities say the investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed as they review her activities at the facilities where she worked.
