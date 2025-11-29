Sportpesa CEO RONALD KARAURI’s former Tanzanian girlfriend, NANA DOLLZ, gifted a Range Rover by her new wealthy lover - Reveals they met in a mosque (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Popular Tanzanian social media personality, Nana Dollz, has been gifted a brand-new Range Rover by her new boyfriend.

Speaking in a viral video, Nana revealed that she met the mystery man inside a mosque, where he approached her, complimented her beauty, and later expressed interest in pursuing her.

Barely two weeks into the relationship, the man reportedly surprised her with the luxury SUV.

Nana previously dated Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri.

They had an ugly breakup after Karauri discovered that she was cheating on him.

In the meantime, Nana’s flashy new gift has set social media ablaze, with a section of netizens wondering how someone can secure a Range Rover in just 14 days.

NANA DOLLZ's new Range Rover pic.twitter.com/VuekQnPTfs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST