Actress MARYA OKOTH shares honeymoon PHOTOs in Bali with husband Lawyer JACK OKULA - YY should not see this!







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Content creator and actress, Marya Okoth, has delighted her followers with glimpses of her honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia, after sharing intimate pics alongside her husband, Jack Okula.

The newlyweds, who recently tied the knot, appear to be soaking in the island’s charm, offering fans a front-row seat to their first days together as a married couple.

On Instagram, Marya posted photos of the pair exploring Bali’s lush landscapes, unwinding at cozy restaurants, and embracing the calm, tropical atmosphere.

Their radiant smiles and relaxed energy perfectly captured the mood of the getaway, with Marya’s short captions echoing the easygoing vibe of the trip.

Marya’s wedding to Jack came less than a year after her public breakup with comedian YY, with whom she shares a daughter.

While the couple’s joy has been warmly received, some netizens couldn’t resist playful digs at YY, jokingly urging him to “look away.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST