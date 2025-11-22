Actress MARYA OKOTH shares honeymoon PHOTOs in Bali with husband Lawyer JACK OKULA - YY should not see this!

Saturday, November
22, 2025 - Content creator and actress, Marya Okoth, has delighted
her followers with glimpses of her honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia, after sharing
intimate pics alongside her husband, Jack Okula.
The newlyweds, who recently tied the knot, appear to be
soaking in the island’s charm, offering fans a front-row seat to their first
days together as a married couple.
On Instagram, Marya posted photos of the pair exploring
Bali’s lush landscapes, unwinding at cozy restaurants, and embracing the calm,
tropical atmosphere.
Their radiant smiles and relaxed energy perfectly captured
the mood of the getaway, with Marya’s short captions echoing the easygoing vibe
of the trip.
Marya’s wedding to Jack came less than a year after her
public breakup with comedian YY, with whom she shares a
daughter.
While the couple’s joy has been warmly received, some netizens couldn’t resist playful digs at YY, jokingly urging him to “look away.”
