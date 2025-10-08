Young man from Wangige found dead days after going missing - He was last seen at a birthday party in Mirema







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Shock and grief have engulfed a family in Wangige, Kiambu County, after their kin who went missing on Saturday was found dead under unclear circumstances.

According to reports, the deceased had attended a birthday party at a bar in Mirema, where he was last seen alive.

Family sources say he was attacked by thugs near the entertainment spot before collapsing inside the club.

He failed to return home, prompting relatives and friends to launch an online and physical search.

Unfortunately, their worst fears were confirmed when his lifeless body was discovered days later.

The tragic incident has sparked concern among Kenyans over the rising insecurity and mysterious deaths involving young people in social joints and entertainment spots across the country.

Police have since launched investigations to determine the exact cause of death and to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST