A middle-aged man who has been raiding apartments and stealing women’s panties nabbed (PHOTO)

Wednesday, October 8,
2025 - Residents of a city estate were left in shock after a middle-aged man, who had
allegedly been breaking
into apartments and stealing women’s undergarments, was finally
caught.
According to witnesses, the suspect had been terrorizing tenants for weeks,
targeting clotheslines.
His bizarre behavior raised suspicion, prompting residents
to set a trap for him.
He was nabbed
in the act and handed over to the police after an angry mob
attempted to discipline him.
See photo of the suspect.
