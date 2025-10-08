A middle-aged man who has been raiding apartments and stealing women’s panties nabbed (PHOTO)







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Residents of a city estate were left in shock after a middle-aged man, who had allegedly been breaking into apartments and stealing women’s undergarments, was finally caught.

According to witnesses, the suspect had been terrorizing tenants for weeks, targeting clotheslines.

His bizarre behavior raised suspicion, prompting residents to set a trap for him.

He was nabbed in the act and handed over to the police after an angry mob attempted to discipline him.

See photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST