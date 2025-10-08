LUO man on the run after killing his KIKUYU wife and 2 daughters - Chilling details of how he committed the heinous act while drunk







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is appealing for information from members of the public that may lead to the arrest of 28-year-old Wycliffe Otieno Odero, who is wanted in connection with the brutal murder of his wife and two children on September 27th, 2025, in Yare area of Samburu Central Sub-County.

On that tragic night, the suspect returned to their rented house on the Maralal–Nyahururu Road, where he lived with his wife, Ann Njeri Atheera, and their daughters, Natalia Nyambura (6) and Tyra Jones (4).

In a fit of drunken rage, he attacked his wife, inflicting fatal stab wounds before turning his violent outburst on the two sleeping children, tragically slitting their throats.

He then fled into the night and has been evading capture ever since.

Despite ongoing efforts to trail and arrest the suspect, detectives have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is urged to report immediately to the nearest police station or contact the DCI hotline (0800 722 203).





The Kenyan DAILY POST