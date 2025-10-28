“Woman to Woman, Why Are You Cheating?” LADIES open up on why they are cheating on their men in viral TikTok thread – “Ogopa Wanawake”

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Women have long been cast as the softer, more nurturing half of humanity, gentle, loving and loyal.
But a recent viral TikTok thread is challenging that narrative in jaw-dropping fashion.
It all started when a popular TikToker posed a provocative question: “Woman to woman, why are you cheating?”
What followed was a flood of confessions that stunned social
media.
Several women admitted to cheating after discovering their
partners had cheated first, framing their actions as a form of emotional
retaliation.
Others revealed that romance had fizzled out after marriage,
leaving them feeling neglected and unfulfilled - so they sought connection
elsewhere.
Online, reactions have been mixed. Some praised the honesty
and vulnerability, while others warned that the confessions reflect a deeper
cultural shift, one that challenges the idea that women are always the victims
in matters of the heart.
See the posts below.
