VJ PATELO causes a stir in the estate after going on a disturbing outburst - Removes his shirt and insults passersby as his mental health deteriorates (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Popular content creator and upcoming rapper, VJ Patelo, has raised concern among fans after he was captured on camera in a state of distress, shouting and behaving erratically in a city estate.

In the footage circulating online, Patelo is seen removing his shirt and hurling insults at passersby, prompting speculation about his mental and emotional well-being.

Sources close to the entertainer allege that he has been struggling with alcoholism and substance abuse, and his latest public outburst has left many urging him to seek professional help.

Patelo first came into the limelight after tying the knot with an older woman identified as Dee, in a much-publicized wedding that drew massive attention online.

He appeared intoxicated during the ceremony, leaving netizens shocked.

Fans have expressed concern on social media, calling for compassion and mental health support for the troubled entertainer.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST