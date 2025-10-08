VJ PATELO causes a stir in the estate after going on a disturbing outburst - Removes his shirt and insults passersby as his mental health deteriorates (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Popular content creator and upcoming rapper, VJ Patelo, has raised concern among fans after he was captured on camera in a state of distress, shouting and behaving erratically in a city estate.
In the footage circulating online, Patelo is seen removing
his shirt and hurling insults at passersby, prompting speculation about
his mental and emotional well-being.
Sources close to the entertainer allege that he has
been struggling with alcoholism and substance abuse, and
his latest public outburst has left many urging him to seek professional
help.
Patelo first came into the limelight after tying the knot
with an older woman identified as Dee, in a much-publicized wedding that
drew massive attention online.
He appeared intoxicated during the
ceremony, leaving netizens shocked.
Fans have expressed concern on social media, calling for
compassion and mental health support for the troubled entertainer.
Watch the video.
VJ Patelo pic.twitter.com/PUtuWa4iec— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments