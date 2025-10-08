CCTV captures thieves sweeping clean a shop in Gathiga, Kiambu County, in the middle of the night (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Police in Kiambu County have launched investigations after CCTV footage captured a gang of daring thugs sweeping clean an apparel shop in Gathiga area.

The incident, which occurred around 2 AM on Tuesday, shows the suspects breaking into the shop and carting away clothes, shoes, and other items of unknown value.

The gang had their faces concealed in caps as they calmly looted the premises before escaping into the night.

Alarmed residents have decried the rising cases of night burglaries in the area and are urging police to step up patrols and arrest the culprits behind the growing insecurity.

CCTV captures thieves sweeping clean an apparel shop in three rounds. The incident happened early Tuesday around 2 AM in Gathiga, Kiambu County. pic.twitter.com/WOl282wtcg — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) October 7, 2025

