Men are not impressed with TALIA OYANDO’s massive weight loss through cosmetic surgery - The “nyash’ is gone (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Media personality, Talia Oyando, has left fans talking after unveiling her new slimmer look, following what is believed to be a cosmetic weight-loss procedure.

The popular radio and TV host, known for her curvy figure and high-energy persona, surprised many online with recent photos showing a visibly leaner physique.

While some fans praised her transformation, others expressed mixed reactions, claiming that she has lost her signature curves.

“She looks beautiful, but the nyash is gone!” one fan commented.

