Ugandan activist releases videos claiming RAILA ODINGA was poisoned - LADIES believed to be State agents unmasked (WATCH)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Ugandan activist and music promoter, Suudiman Lukwago, has sparked a buzz after alleging that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was poisoned by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni through proxies.

According to Lukwago, a man identified as Michael Mukula, who is close to Museveni and has a criminal history, was used by the Ugandan dictator to lure Raila.

In the videos he shared, Raila is seen with Mukula and two ladies believed to be State agents watching football at an entertainment venue while indulging in liquor.

Lukwago claims one of the ladies, who is believed to have put poison in Raila’s drink, is highly trained in North Korea.

Museveni allegedly uses her to silence his critics.

Lukwago’s allegations have caused a lot of debate online as Kenyans continue to mourn the fallen former ODM leader.

Watch the trending videos.

RAILA ODINGA, MICHAEL MUKULA and the 2 LADIES pic.twitter.com/RAXMlleEL2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2025

