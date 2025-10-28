Ugandan activist releases videos claiming RAILA ODINGA was poisoned - LADIES believed to be State agents unmasked (WATCH)

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - Ugandan activist and
music promoter, Suudiman Lukwago, has sparked a buzz after alleging
that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was poisoned by
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni through proxies.
According to Lukwago, a man identified as Michael Mukula,
who is close to Museveni and has a criminal history, was used by the Ugandan
dictator to lure Raila.
In the videos he shared, Raila is seen with Mukula and two
ladies believed to be State agents watching football at an entertainment venue
while indulging in liquor.
Lukwago claims one of the ladies, who is believed to have
put poison in Raila’s drink, is highly trained in North Korea.
Museveni allegedly uses her to silence his critics.
Lukwago’s allegations have caused a lot of debate online as
Kenyans continue to mourn the fallen former ODM leader.
Watch the trending videos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
RAILA ODINGA, MICHAEL MUKULA and the 2 LADIES pic.twitter.com/RAXMlleEL2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2025
