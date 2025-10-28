A LADY narrates how men in conjunction with rogue police officers from Kasarani Police Station are stealing from LADIES at the popular Habanos Lounge (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A disturbing revelation
has surfaced online after a lady narrated how rogue men working hand in
hand with police officers from Kasarani Police Station have allegedly
been stealing from unsuspecting women at the popular Habanos Lounge along Kiambu
Road.
In a video that has since gone viral, the visibly shaken
lady explains how the group targets women who go to the entertainment joint for
a night out and appear well-off.
According to her narration, the incident happened a week ago
as they were enjoying a night out with her sister.
Listen to the full clip below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Clubs nowadays have become serious crime scenes. pic.twitter.com/ggxV7kjB9E— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 27, 2025
0 Comments