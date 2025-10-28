A LADY narrates how men in conjunction with rogue police officers from Kasarani Police Station are stealing from LADIES at the popular Habanos Lounge (VIDEO)



Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A disturbing revelation has surfaced online after a lady narrated how rogue men working hand in hand with police officers from Kasarani Police Station have allegedly been stealing from unsuspecting women at the popular Habanos Lounge along Kiambu Road.

In a video that has since gone viral, the visibly shaken lady explains how the group targets women who go to the entertainment joint for a night out and appear well-off.

According to her narration, the incident happened a week ago as they were enjoying a night out with her sister.

Listen to the full clip below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments