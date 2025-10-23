Tulikunywa Mkojo! Kenyan LADY narrates her wild encounter with Nigerian men in Kilimani! Claims they were given Ksh 20,000 each (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has revealed shocking details of a disturbing encounter she allegedly had with a group of Nigerian men at a party in Kilimani.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the visibly shaken woman claims that she and her friends were picked up in Nairobi’s CBD and taken to what they believed was a high-end party, only for the night to take a bizarre and humiliating twist.

According to her narration, the men allegedly did the unthinkable and later offered them Ksh 20,000 each, but what followed left them completely traumatized.

She further revealed that days later, she developed a strange illness, and upon seeking medical attention, she was reportedly told that she might have consumed infected urine.

The shocking confession has left Kenyans in disbelief, with many questioning how far some women are willing to go for money and luxury.

