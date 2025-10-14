Reactions as a KIKUYU LADY who hawks apples buys iPhone 17 Pro Max - Men say she is selling “Sablenya’’ like MERCY MASAI







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Social media has erupted after photos surfaced of a young Kikuyu lady who sells apples on the streets proudly displaying her brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The photos quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from Kenyans online.

While many applauded her hard work and entrepreneurial spirit, others questioned how she managed to afford the pricey gadget.

Critics speculated about her source of income, prompting a heated exchange on X.

Many believe that she cannot afford such an expensive phone by just hawking apples at a kibanda along Thika Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST