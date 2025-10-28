The moment President RUTO’s chopper almost failed to gain momentum in Kuresoi due to bad weather (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - There was a moment of tension in Kuresoi, Nakuru County, after President William Ruto’s chopper struggled to gain momentum while taking off due to strong winds and poor weather conditions.

In a video circulating online, the Kenya Air Force helicopter can be seen swaying violently moments after liftoff amid heavy rains.

The incident happened after the President concluded a development tour of the region, where he had launched several Government projects.

Despite the scare, the highly-trained pilot managed to regain control, and the chopper eventually took off safely.

Watch the video.

President WILLIAM RUTO's chopper in Kuresoi pic.twitter.com/3bcAh0oFU6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST