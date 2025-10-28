The moment President RUTO’s chopper almost failed to gain momentum in Kuresoi due to bad weather (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - There was a moment of tension in Kuresoi, Nakuru County, after President William Ruto’s chopper struggled to gain momentum while taking off due to strong winds and poor weather conditions.
In a video circulating online, the Kenya Air Force
helicopter can be seen swaying violently moments after liftoff amid
heavy rains.
The incident happened after the President concluded
a development tour of the region, where he had launched several Government
projects.
Despite the scare, the highly-trained pilot managed
to regain control, and the chopper eventually took off safely.
President WILLIAM RUTO's chopper in Kuresoi pic.twitter.com/3bcAh0oFU6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2025
