DICKSON of Urban Sofas exposed as the man who works in cahoots with rogue police officers to steal from LADIES at Habanos Lounge (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A shocking exposé has gone viral online after a lady came forward accusing a man identified as Dickson, popularly known as “Dickson of Urban Sofas,” of allegedly working with rogue police officers from Kasarani Police Station to steal from female revellers at Habanos Lounge along the Northern By-Pass, near Kiambu Road.

According to the lady, the suspect approaches unsuspecting women and boldly claims, “Hiyo simu ni yangu, utarudisha!” before accusing them of stealing his phone.

He then insists that the victims must accompany him to Kasarani Police Station, and not any other, to “record a statement.”

She alleges that once inside the station, Dickson colludes with certain police officers who help him extort money or valuables from the women.

“He’s been targeting women. Be careful, ladies,” the lady warned, revealing that she and her sister were among those who fell victim to the scheme during a night out at the club last week.

Several regular patrons at Habanos Lounge have also come forward, sharing similar experiences and identifying Dickson as a known face who frequently preys on women enjoying nights out.

Rogue bouncers and managers at the club are also part of the criminal network, protecting the suspect and ensuring victims are intimidated into silence.

Watch the videos below.

Clubs nowadays have become serious crime scenes. pic.twitter.com/ggxV7kjB9E — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST