“Aongezwe Mshahara!” - Netizens shower cameraman who overpowered President RUTO’s bodyguard to capture perfect shots as RAILA’s body landed at JKIA (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have heaped praise on a daring cameraman who went above and beyond his call of duty during the arrival of the late Raila Odinga’s body at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a viral video, the energetic cameraman is seen maneuvering through tight security, even momentarily brushing past one of President William Ruto’s bodyguards, just to get a clear shot of the solemn moment.

Netizens were quick to applaud his determination and professionalism, with many jokingly calling for him to be given a salary raise, saying his commitment to the job was unmatched.

“Aongezwe mshahara mara moja!” one user commented.

“This is the kind of dedication we need in our media teams,” another added.

Watch the video.

