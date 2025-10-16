The emotional moment Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR broke down when RAILA’s body arrived JKIA (VIDEO)









Thursday, October 16, 2025 - There were emotional scenes at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday morning, October 16th, 2025, as the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga arrived from India.

Among the thousands gathered to receive the late statesman was Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, who broke down in tears upon seeing Raila’s casket draped in the Kenyan flag.

A long-time ally and loyal supporter, Governor Nassir sobbed uncontrollably, overcome with grief as his bodyguard stood silently beside him.

The moment captured the depth of personal loss felt by many close to Raila.

The Kenya Airways flight RAO001, renamed from KQ203 in honour of Raila, was welcomed with ceremonial water jets - marking the first such tribute for a Kenyan leader.

However, the planned reception led by President William Ruto was disrupted when thousands of supporters surged past security barriers, chanting Raila’s name.

With the crowd spilling onto the tarmac, the Kenya Defence Forces and airport security were forced to abandon protocol and escort the casket directly to Kasarani Stadium for public viewing.

Mombasa Governor sheds tears at JKIA pic.twitter.com/K3NHwkNG3V — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) October 16, 2025

