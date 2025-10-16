Rare PHOTO of departed ODM leader, RAILA ODINGA, with his late mother MARY AJUMA ODINGA - RAILA requested to be buried beside his mother’s grave!







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - A touching photo of the late Raila Odinga embracing his mother, Mary Ajuma Odinga, has surfaced online, stirring emotions across Kenya and beyond.

The trending image captures a rare moment between the departed ODM leader and the woman who shaped his early life.

Mary Ajuma passed away on November 5th, 1984, while Raila was detained without trial under the Moi regime.

Tragically, he was not informed of her death until two months later - a revelation he once described as one of the most painful experiences of his life.

Despite the heartbreak, Raila later forgave President Moi and even supported him politically, a testament to his resilience and capacity for reconciliation.

In his will, Raila requested to be buried beside his mother within 72 hours of his death.

His burial, scheduled for Sunday, October 19, 2025, will fulfill that wish, closing a chapter marked by sacrifice, endurance and unwavering love for family and country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST