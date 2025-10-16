SAD! This emotional moment WINNIE ODINGA handed Mama IDA RAILA’s white fedora hat after returning with the body from India has moved Kenyans to tears (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - A poignant photo of Winnie Odinga handing her late father, Raila Odinga’s iconic white fedora hat to Mama Ida Odinga has gone viral, capturing the nation’s grief in a single, powerful moment.

Winnie, who had accompanied Raila to India, was seen stepping off the Kenya Airways flight at JKIA on Thursday morning, clutching the hat - an enduring symbol of Raila’s public persona.





At JKIA, Winnie gently placed it on Raila’s casket, a gesture that resonated deeply with mourners.

For decades, the white fedora was part of Raila’s signature look, worn at rallies, church services, and state events.

On this day, it became a symbol of remembrance and continuity.

But it was the emotional handover to Mama Ida that truly tugged at the nation’s heartstrings - a quiet, intimate moment that spoke volumes about love, legacy and loss.





See photos below.

