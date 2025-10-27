Socialite HUDDAH MONROE reveals why she’s not ready to have kids amid pressure from fans - “Until It Makes Sense”







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Kenyan socialite and beauty entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, has sparked fresh debate online after sharing her thoughts on motherhood and why she’s choosing to delay having children.

In a recent Instagram Story, Huddah reposted a viral video by creator @theelijahnovels, who emotionally blamed his parents for bringing him into a difficult world “against his will.”

“I blame my parents for all my problems. They brought me into this world against my will.”

“I didn’t ask for it. You mean to tell me that you all knew how life is hard and still decided to bring people into this world?”

“That should be illegal, ”the creator said.

Huddah captioned the clip with a statement that resonated with many:

“That is why I’m never ready for kids. Coz until it makes sense, it doesn’t make sense to add more people yet.”

Her words reignited conversations around societal pressure, especially on women in the public eye, to embrace motherhood.

Huddah has previously addressed this topic, once responding to a fan’s question about baby plans with:

“Why is this the most asked question?”

“Don’t y’all have something better to focus on than my womb?”

Her latest remarks reflect a growing sentiment among many millennials and Gen Zers choosing to delay or opt out of parenthood until they feel fully prepared - emotionally, mentally and financially.

The Kenyan DAILY POST