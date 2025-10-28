Sizai Mimi - Young and successful Kenyan lawyer explains why she has chosen a childfree lifestyle (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A youthful and financially stable Kenyan lawyer has stirred mixed reactions online after boldly declaring that she has chosen a childfree lifestyle, despite her thriving legal career and financial independence.

Taking to TikTok, the confident lawyer said she has made a conscious decision to go against societal expectations that women must bear children to be considered complete.

According to her, motherhood is “torturous and unrewarding,” and she has no desire to go through it.

“I love my freedom. I travel on a whim. I don’t want anyone or anything holding me back from doing this,” she wrote.

She went on to say that raising children is expensive and that she would rather channel her resources into exploring the world and investing in her personal happiness.

Her candid revelation has since sparked intense debate on social media, with some praising her honesty and others accusing her of being influenced by the Western culture.

Check out some of her posts below.

