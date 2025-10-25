SHOCK in Sotik! A Grade 5 girl who vanished a week ago found in a middle-aged man’s house- He risks a long jail term (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - A Grade 5 pupil from Kamungei Primary School in Sotik Sub-County, Bomet County, who went missing six days ago, has been found alive.

The young girl, who hails from Suek Village, disappeared on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, sparking fear and anxiety among family members and residents.

Her disappearance was reported at Sotik Police Station, prompting a community-wide search involving villagers, teachers and local authorities.

According to police reports, the girl was traced to Kapkoros, where she was found in the company of a middle-aged man who had allegedly been hiding her.

Alert members of the public noticed the pair and informed the authorities.

Police officers, working with local administrators, moved swiftly and rescued the child.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Sotik Police Station as investigations continue.

