Septic Tank Loading! KIKUYU LADY causes a buzz on social media after flaunting her elderly MZUNGU LOVER, old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEOs)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A young Kikuyu lady has caused a major stir on social media after proudly flaunting her elderly mzungu lover, a man many netizens claim is old enough to be her grandfather.

In videos shared on her Tiktok account, the lady is seen happily showing off her lover as they share tender moments, sparking heated debate among online users.

In one of the clips, the elderly man appears relaxed and enjoying himself as the young lady lovingly pampers him.

While some social media users congratulated her for “securing the bag,” others could not help but express shock at the age gap, with memes and cheeky comments flooding the timelines.

Unbothered by the online noise, the Kikuyu beauty appeared completely smitten, describing her partner as “the love of my life and my peace.”

As the buzz continues to spread, Kenyans online have once again been reminded that love knows no age or color, when money and happiness meet.

