“Huna kazi na simu ni ya lipa mdogomdogo” - Kenyan LADY fires back at haters trolling her after flaunting her Mzungu lover (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has set social media ablaze after clapping back at online critics who trolled her for proudly showing off her elderly mzungu lover.

In a fiery rant shared on her Facebook page, the unapologetic lady addressed her haters head-on, telling them to mind their own business and focus on their struggles instead of mocking her love life.

“Huna kazi, hata bundles huna, simu ni ya lipa mdogomdogo, lakini uko busy kwa comment section!” she blasted.

She went on to ask whether any of her critics had ever borrowed her anything or lost money through her, insisting that her relationship is her business.

Regardless, the outspoken lady made one thing clear: she’s in love, she’s happy, and no amount of online noise will stop her from enjoying her mzungu man.

