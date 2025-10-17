Security officers foil a terror attack in Garissa after 30-minute gunfight with AL-SHABAAB terrorists as Kenya was mourning RAILA - One suspect arrested (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Kenyan security forces on Thursday thwarted a planned terror attack in Garissa County following a fierce 30-minute gun battle with heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants.

According to police reports, the militants attempted to launch an attack on a security installation in the outskirts of Garissa town just as the country was mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Alert officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) swiftly responded to intelligence reports and intercepted the terrorists before they could strike.

A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, forcing the militants to retreat into nearby thickets.

One suspected terrorist was captured alive and is currently being interrogated by security agencies.

