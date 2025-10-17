MARTHA KARUA urges RUTO to end extra-judicial killings and abductions in honour of RAILA ODINGA







Friday, October 17, 2025 - People’s Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua, has called on President William Ruto’s administration to end extrajudicial killings and abductions, saying it is the only meaningful way to honour the legacy of the late Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a televised interview on Thursday night, Karua condemned the use of excessive force by police at Kasarani Stadium, where mourners had gathered to mourn the former Prime Minister.

Reports indicated that at least three people died after officers used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the crowd, triggering panic and chaos.

“I urge President Ruto and his Government to stop these unlawful killings.”

“Raila believed in justice, dialogue, and lawful policing.”

“What happened in Kasarani was tragic and illegal,” Karua stated.

She recalled Raila as a leader who championed human rights and would have strongly opposed any form of brutality against citizens.

Karua also reflected on their political partnership during the 2022 General Elections, noting that despite their differences, they shared mutual respect.

“Mimi najua hata kama tulikuwa pande tofauti, Raila alielewa msimamo wangu nami nikaelewa yake,” she said.

