MARTHA KARUA urges RUTO to end extra-judicial killings and abductions in honour of RAILA ODINGA

Friday, October 17,
2025 - People’s Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua, has called on
President William Ruto’s administration to end extrajudicial killings and
abductions, saying it is the only meaningful way to honour the legacy of the
late Raila Odinga.
Speaking during a televised interview on Thursday night,
Karua condemned the use of excessive force by police at Kasarani Stadium, where
mourners had gathered to mourn the former Prime Minister.
Reports indicated that at least three people died after
officers used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the crowd, triggering
panic and chaos.
“I urge President Ruto and his Government to stop these
unlawful killings.”
“Raila believed in justice, dialogue, and lawful policing.”
“What happened in Kasarani was tragic and illegal,” Karua
stated.
She recalled Raila as a leader who championed human rights
and would have strongly opposed any form of brutality against citizens.
Karua also reflected on their political partnership during
the 2022 General Elections, noting that despite their differences, they shared
mutual respect.
“Mimi najua hata kama tulikuwa pande tofauti, Raila
alielewa msimamo wangu nami nikaelewa yake,” she said.
