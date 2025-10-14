“I’d rather be struck with polio than marry a poor man - LADY declares in viral post

Tuesday, October 14,
2025 - A lady’s bold take on poverty and marriage has ignited a fierce
debate across social media.
Chiluba Chukwuba, in a now-viral post, declared that she
would rather be struck with polio than be a poor young girl marrying a poor
man.
Her statement was a reaction to stories of teenage girls and
young women from disadvantaged backgrounds entering marriages with equally poor
partners.
“I’d rather be struck with POLIO than be an 18–22-year-old
poor girl marrying a poor man,” she wrote.
“If you’re poor, marriage should be the last thing on your
mind.”
“Don’t even have a boyfriend - go and hustle.”
The post quickly drew mixed reactions.
Some netizens lauded her for encouraging financial
independence and self-development before settling down.
Critics, however, slammed the comment as insensitive and dismissive of couples who choose to build a life together from humble beginnings.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments