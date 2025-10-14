“I’d rather be struck with polio than marry a poor man - LADY declares in viral post







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - A lady’s bold take on poverty and marriage has ignited a fierce debate across social media.

Chiluba Chukwuba, in a now-viral post, declared that she would rather be struck with polio than be a poor young girl marrying a poor man.

Her statement was a reaction to stories of teenage girls and young women from disadvantaged backgrounds entering marriages with equally poor partners.

“I’d rather be struck with POLIO than be an 18–22-year-old poor girl marrying a poor man,” she wrote.

“If you’re poor, marriage should be the last thing on your mind.”

“Don’t even have a boyfriend - go and hustle.”

The post quickly drew mixed reactions.

Some netizens lauded her for encouraging financial independence and self-development before settling down.

Critics, however, slammed the comment as insensitive and dismissive of couples who choose to build a life together from humble beginnings.





The Kenyan DAILY POST