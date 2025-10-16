PHOTOs of RAILA ODINGA’s signature cap - Now a symbol of memories after his sudden demise







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Kenyans are mourning the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, a man whose presence shaped the nation’s political landscape for decades.

Among the many things that defined his iconic image was his signature cap - a simple yet timeless accessory that became synonymous with his identity.

Whether at political rallies, state events or informal gatherings, Raila’s cap was ever-present - a reflection of his calm, confident and grounded personality.

Now, as the nation comes to terms with his sudden demise, that familiar cap will forever serve as a symbol of memory and legacy, reminding Kenyans of the man who fought tirelessly for democracy, justice and unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST