PURITY KENDI, the woman whose private videos went viral, speaks - Claims a man lured her with KSh 20,000 before blackmailing her (VIDEO)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Purity Kendi, the woman from Laare whose private videos recently went viral, has come out to publicly apologize to Kenyans and explain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kendi, who describes herself as a mother of seven, a mother-in-law, and a grandmother, said the ordeal has deeply haunted and humiliated her, stripping her of her dignity in unimaginable ways.

Speaking tearfully, she revealed that a man had lured her into recording the videos with the promise of Ksh 20,000, but later used them to blackmail and extort her.

When she was unable to meet his financial demands, the videos were released online.

She further narrated that angry residents attempted to lynch her after the embarrassing videos surfaced online, destroying her kiosk and demolishing her small business in the process.

Despite the shame and suffering, Kendi says she is grateful that many Kenyans have shown compassion and forgiveness, urging others to learn from her painful experience.

This lady has been trending online after her private videos were leaked and widely shared. When I first came across the story and saw how many people were criticizing her, my first thought was not judgment but concern. I thought about her children and how they must feel seeing… pic.twitter.com/KfC1AjTujd — Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) October 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST