PHOTOs of Sirai House, the ultra-luxury retreat located in Borana Conservancy in Laikipia that costs Ksh1.6M a night!







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Sirai House is a breathtaking super-expensive sanctuary tucked into the foothills of Mt. Kenya within the pristine Borana Conservancy.

At Ksh1.6 million per night, this ultra-exclusive retreat redefines African luxury, offering an intimate escape for up to 12 guests across six lavish suites and a pilot’s room.

With a minimum stay of three nights, every moment here is curated for indulgence.

Guests can enjoy expertly guided game drives across Borana and Lewa Downs, spotting lions, elephants, rhinos, and more.

They also offer Horseback safaris and helicopter excursions.

Sirai House is owned by Michael Alan Spencer, also known as Lord Spencer of Alresford, a British billionaire, philanthropist and member of the UK House of Lords.

Below are photos of the little known gem where opulence meets nature, and every sunrise feels like a private show for guests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST