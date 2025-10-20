Opulence In The Skies! Senate speaker AMASON KINGI’s girlfriend, HAENTEL WANJIRU, flew to RAILA’s burial in a private chopper with her groupies (VIDEO)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - Socialite and influencer Haentel Wanjiru turned heads on Sunday after making a grand entrance to Raila Odinga’s burial in a private helicopter, accompanied by a few close friends.

A video shared on social media shows Haentel and her groupies stepping out in style, dressed to impress and exuding luxury.

The group secured prime seats at the VIP podium, a privilege attributed to her romantic affair with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, who is said to have arranged the private helicopter to ferry her to Bondo.

Haentel Wanjiru and Amason Kingi’s relationship has been a fixture in Kenya’s gossip circles for years.

It is believed that the former Kilifi Governor has been bankrolling her fancy lifestyle, including exotic vacations to destinations like Dubai and the Maldives.

Watch the video.

AMASON KINGI's girlfriend, HAENTEL WANJIRU, flew to RAILA’s burial pic.twitter.com/Q32UgpRWvj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2025

