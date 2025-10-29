NANCY BARAZA recalls how late RAILA ODINGA supported her after losing Deputy Chief Justice job for 'pinching' incident - “He looked for me”







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza has opened up about a deeply personal moment of support she received from the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga following her resignation in 2012.

Baraza stepped down after a controversial incident involving the alleged pinching of a security guard, which led to her removal from office and a period of emotional isolation.

Speaking on a podcast, Baraza described the aftermath of her exit as a lonely and uncertain time.

“I went into teaching; I was quiet, and nobody knew where I was,” she said, reflecting on the emotional toll of losing her high-profile position.

Baraza revealed that in 2018, Odinga reached out to her personally.

“He looked for me. We met at Serena. He hugged me and said, ‘Nancy, it doesn’t matter in which corner you find yourself. Never drown. Never sink. Pull yourself up and chart a new path.’”

She described the encounter as profoundly moving, especially after feeling abandoned by many.

“You’ve been treated so badly by almost everybody. And there he was, looking for me,” she recalled.

Baraza said Odinga’s gesture was more than a show of kindness and his words of encouragement, she added, helped her begin to rebuild and reclaim her sense of purpose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST