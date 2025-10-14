A female usher massages Pastor VICTOR KANYARI’s feet as she prepares him for a church service - VIDEO sparks reactions







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - A video of controversial Nairobi preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, has caused a stir online after showing him being massaged and pampered by a female usher moments before a Sunday service.

In the short clip, the self-proclaimed “Prophet of God” is seen seated comfortably on a sofa while the female usher gently massages his feet.

The unusual scene, captured just before the service began, has divided opinion among Kenyans online.

Some accused the pastor of brainwashing his youthful followers, while others defended him, saying it was simply an act of service to the “anointed man of God.”

Pastor Kanyari is no stranger to controversy.

He is infamous for selling “anointed oil” and staging miracles at his church located along Kangundo Road.

Despite being repeatedly called out for questionable practices, hundreds of Kenyans still flock to his services every week.

The viral video has once again placed him at the center of public scrutiny, reigniting debate over manipulation within modern-day churches.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST