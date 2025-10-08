Drunk in love! Mugithi singer, WAITHAKA WA JANE, shares romantic video with new lover, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, after dumping his wife! Critics call her “Shosh”







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Mugithi sensation, Waithaka wa Jane, has set social media abuzz after sharing a romantic video with popular radio host, Muthoni wa Kirumba, just weeks after reports emerged that he had parted ways with his wife.

In the clip, the two appear affectionate and carefree, with fans noting the strong chemistry between them.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans celebrating their love while others criticizing the singer for dumping his wife after fame.

A section of netizens also threw jabs at Muthoni, mockingly referring to her as “Shosh”, while others came to her defense, saying age is just a number.

