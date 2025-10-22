Media personality WILLIS RABURU opens up on the lowest point of his life – “I contemplated taking my life”







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - In a raw and emotional interview on Alex Mwakideu’s podcast, media personality Willis Raburu shared the heartbreaking story of losing his daughter Adana - a moment he calls the lowest point of his life.

The tragedy struck on December 31st, 2019, as Willis stood in the delivery room, watching helplessly as his partner gave birth to a stillborn child.

“That was the lowest moment in my entire life, those hours, because I was in the room when she was pushing, holding the baby after and trying to call her name, and there is no sound,” Raburu recounted.

“I do not think anything will ever reach that; that was my lowest. I lost hope in everything.”

The pain lingered long after.

Everyday moments - passing the hospital, walking by a supermarket fridge - became haunting reminders of that day.

“Even after that, because I was in the cold room ata kwa supermarket, nikipita kwa fridge would shake because I would remember,” he added.

Even while he was still hosting the popular show 10/10 on Citizen TV, Willis masked his grief behind sunglasses, crying in his car before and after each episode.

“It happens and gets you anytime, anywhere.”

“For me, when I was doing 10/10, I used to park my car, cry, go do the show, I make sure I have shades on, do the show, after the show I would go back to the car and cry, then go home to drink because I was trying to forget.”

At one point, the grief became so overwhelming that Willis contemplated ending his life.

However, therapy became his lifeline.

“I had underlying issues I needed to talk about.”

“Therapy helped. There were moments my therapist had to call my office.”

“That’s when people started checking in.”

