Man’s attempt to smuggle bhang worth Ksh 2 million in a heavily tinted Toyota Noah backfires as cops pounce on him along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Police officers from Timboroa Police Station have intercepted a vehicle transporting cannabis along the Eldoret–Nakuru Highway, following credible intelligence.

The officers stopped a metallic grey Toyota Noah, registration number KCE 542R, and upon conducting a thorough search, recovered four sacks containing 759 brooms of cannabis valued at Ksh 2 Million.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and placed in custody, awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The seized narcotics have been booked as evidence, and the vehicle has been impounded at Timboroa Police Station.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) commended the officers for their vigilance and swift action in curbing the trafficking of illegal substances.

The Service reiterated its commitment to the fight against narcotics and urged members of the public to continue providing timely information to assist law enforcement efforts.

