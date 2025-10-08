Man mourns Makueni businesswoman who took her own life, hours after their last phone call (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - A man has taken to social media to mourn a Makueni-based businesswoman who tragically died by suicide just hours after they spoke on the phone.

The deceased, a well-known trader in Mukunuu town, was admired for running a thriving local business and being an active member of the community.

Her body was later found in her home, with preliminary reports indicating that she may have taken her own life.

The news left relatives, friends, and residents of Mukunuu in deep shock and sorrow.

Many who knew her have since shared emotional tributes online, describing her as hardworking, cheerful and kind-hearted.

The incident comes amid rising cases of suicide in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST