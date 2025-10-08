Beautiful KIKUYU woman, JANE WANJIRU, found murdered and her body dumped near Delamare area - Woman reveals their last encounter

Wednesday, October 8,
2025 - Residents of Kinangop are in mourning following the brutal murder of
Jane Wanjiru,
a young woman whose lifeless body was found dumped near the Delamare area in
Naivasha.
According to preliminary reports, Wanjiru, who had been
working in Naivasha, was brutally
killed by unknown assailants before her body was dumped by the
roadside.
The shocking incident has sparked grief, with many Kenyans
on social media demanding swift
action from authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“We are heartbroken and outraged. We demand justice for
Jane. No woman deserves to die this way,” wrote one of her close friends on
social media.
A woman who knew the deceased shared details of their last encounter,
revealing that Wanjiru had visited her shop recently seeking a job and appeared
deeply distressed.
“She looked troubled and said she was depressed. She even
mentioned that she wanted to end her life,” the woman recalled.
Police have since launched investigations into the killing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments