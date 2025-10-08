Beautiful KIKUYU woman, JANE WANJIRU, found murdered and her body dumped near Delamare area - Woman reveals their last encounter







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Residents of Kinangop are in mourning following the brutal murder of Jane Wanjiru, a young woman whose lifeless body was found dumped near the Delamare area in Naivasha.

According to preliminary reports, Wanjiru, who had been working in Naivasha, was brutally killed by unknown assailants before her body was dumped by the roadside.

The shocking incident has sparked grief, with many Kenyans on social media demanding swift action from authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are heartbroken and outraged. We demand justice for Jane. No woman deserves to die this way,” wrote one of her close friends on social media.

A woman who knew the deceased shared details of their last encounter, revealing that Wanjiru had visited her shop recently seeking a job and appeared deeply distressed.

“She looked troubled and said she was depressed. She even mentioned that she wanted to end her life,” the woman recalled.

Police have since launched investigations into the killing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST