“Mali Ya Mhesh!” - Voluptuous Kenyatta University LADY linked to a romantic affair with an MP flaunts the house she built for her mum at only 20 (VIDEO and PHOTOs)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Angela, the voluptuous second-year Kenyatta University student who has been linked to an alleged affair with a Member of Parliament, has once again set social media abuzz, this time after flaunting the beautiful house she has built for her mother.

In a video shared on her TikTok account, Angela is seen proudly touring the newly completed home while visiting her mother in the village.

The house, painted in fresh vibrant colors and fitted with modern finishes, marks a major transformation from the old mud-walled structure seen in earlier photos.

Netizens have since flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, some applauding her for her generosity and dedication to her family, while others questioned how a university student could afford such a project.

According to online chatter, Angela’s luxurious lifestyle is allegedly bankrolled by the MP, who reportedly moved her from the student hostels to a lavish apartment which she has been flaunting.

ANGELA, a student at Kenyatta University, has built this house for her mum pic.twitter.com/xBecUf9F24 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2025

