Gold fraudster, EMMA ODHUNO, viciously attacked in a club by goons sent by her ex-husband - Evicted from her home and claims her life is in danger (VIDEO and PHOTOs)







Monday, October 13, 2025 – ‘Wash wash queen’, Emma Odhuno, is crying for justice after she was assaulted by a group of goons believed to have been sent by her estranged husband.

The shocking incident happened over the weekend at a popular city club, where she was enjoying a night out with friends before the attackers pounced on her.

In a disturbing video circulating online, the goons are seen accosting the designer as she sat with friends before one of them struck her with a beer bottle, causing chaos inside the club.

Emma has since come forward to narrate her ordeal, claiming that the brutal attack was orchestrated by her ex-husband following a bitter separation.

She also revealed that her ex-husband has been threatening to kill her and their children, leaving her in constant fear for her life.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with Kenyans calling for immediate police action and protection for the ‘fashion designer’.

Emma’s friends have written a letter to Athi River OCS, urging him to take action against her ex-husband.

